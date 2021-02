FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (82nd Airborne Division) is asking for the public’s help finding Private First Class Kirsten Parness.

She was last seen on Wednesday at 3:45 a.m. on Fort Bragg wearing a black hoodie and cowboy boots.

Kirsten is 24 years old, 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

She has brown eyes, black hair and a half-sleeve tattoo on her right forearm.

Anyone with information on her location can call (360) 521-2569 or (785)223-3988.