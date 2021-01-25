Forsyth Public Health surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — More than 10,000 people have now been vaccinated in Forsyth County, according to a statement released by the Forsyth County Department of Public Health on Monday.

The full statement is provided below:

“The Forsyth County Department of Public Health has now vaccinated more than 10,000 people against COVID-19.

Beverly Dorsett became the 10,000th person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Forsyth Public Health this morning at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Forsyth Public Health is now conducting all its vaccination appointments at a new mass vaccination site at the Fairgrounds Education Building, located off Deacon Boulevard. Previously, Public Health was vaccinating more than 550 people a day at the Health Department. The new site allows for vaccinating more than 1,000 people a day.

Vaccination is by appointment only and no walk ups are accepted. Appointments are booked through Feb. 2. New appointments are added weekly based on the amount of vaccine Forsyth Public Health will receive. An announcement will be made when more slots become available on the appointment website, Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine.

At this time, Public Health is only vaccinating seniors 65 and older and healthcare workers. Only those who qualify should make an appointment. Screening questions will be reviewed by staff, and those who do not meet the criteria will have their appointments canceled.

Some people are receiving erroneous emails from the state’s Covid Vaccine Management System (CVMS) telling them they are ineligible. Unless they receive communication from Forsyth Public Health regarding cancelation, they should attend their appointment.”