Forsyth Public Health now taking online COVID-19 vaccine appointments

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Public Health is now taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for seniors over 75 and healthcare workers, according to a statement released by the Forsyth County Government.

The full statement is provided below:

“Forsyth County Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine appointment website is now open and taking appointments for seniors over 75 and healthcare workers.

The appointment site is Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine and will not be accepting appointments for seniors under 75. Forsyth Public Health will announce when it is ready to start vaccinating those 65 and over in the coming weeks.

Currently, Public Health is not excepting phone calls for appointments and has plans to have both phone and online appointment options soon.

The website has 2,300 appointments available from Jan. 20-23, based on the amount of vaccine Forsyth Public Health has been allotted. After those appointments are done, the website will temporarily close until Public Health is ready to schedule appointments for the next vaccine allotment. Vaccination appointments before the Jan. 20 have already been booked.

The site will send an email confirmation that will allow users to cancel the appointment. It’s important to either attend the appointment or cancel at least two hours ahead of time so staff can schedule someone else and no vaccine is wasted.

Only those who qualify should make an appointment. Screening questions will be reviewed by staff and those who do not meet the criteria will have their appointments canceled.

Vaccine supply is currently limited and the demand for it is very high. Public Health officials urge patience as the vaccine rollout continues in the coming weeks and months. Forsyth County Public Health has been working seven days a week, except holidays, to vaccinate the public since Dec. 22 and has vaccinated approximately 6,000 people as of Jan. 15.”