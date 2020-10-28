Forsyth County woman plans to pay off mortgage after big lottery win

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County woman is putting her mortgage behind after a big lottery win, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

On Monday, Gloria Moore, of Winston-Salem, picked up a Jackpot 7’s ticket from the Tickled Pink C-Store on Kernersville Road.

She bought a $2 Fast Play ticket and managed to win the jackpot. The $2 ticket wins her 20%, or $83,620, of the $418,100 pot.

Moore took home her prize money on Tuesday. After taxes, she won $57,770.

The lucky woman said she plans to “clear as many bills as possible.” That includes paying off her mortgage.

