Forsyth County Uber driver wins $200,000 from scratch-off he bought with $10 tip

LEWISVILLE, N.C. — After a long day of driving, Keith Wishon, of Lewisville, used a $10 tip to buy a $200,000 Triple Play ticket and won the top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

After getting off of work as an Uber Eats driver, Wishon stopped to fill up his car at 4 Brothers on Shallowford Road in Lewisville “to get ready for the next day.”

He used his $10 tip to buy a few scratch-off tickets and then headed to the home he shares with his 93-year-old mother.

“I live with her and take care of her,” he said.

When he scratched off his winning ticket, he couldn’t believe his good fortune. “I had to sit down, my legs got so weak,” he recalled.

He carried the lucky ticket to the next room, where his brother was sitting, and then showed his mom.

“We were kind of all in shock,” Wishon said. “We had nothing to say. We couldn’t believe it! We kept looking at the ticket, checking it and checking it and checking it.”

Wishon claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.

“It’s hard to explain,” Wishon said. “I’m overwhelmed.”

Wishon plans to use his winnings to fix up their home.

“My roof leaks. My water heater’s leaking. Plumbing, everything in the house is in real bad shape,” Wishon said.

He also plans to put some of his prize money toward his retirement.