Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office warns of concealed carry permit scam

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam targeting people with false text messages about concealed carry permits.

A local person told the sheriff’s office’s permits unit that they have received two of these scam text messages.

The first said, “Your concealed carry papers are ready” with a link for “concealed carry permit in 10 minutes.”

The link leads to a request for personal information.

“This link is not safe and has not been created by a credible nor local law enforcement agency,” the sheriff’s office said. “We do not text to notify people of any information. All transactions are done in person except allowing one the ability to email a Change of Address on a concealed handgun permit.”

The sheriff’s office warns the public to report any such messages and provide no personal information to these scammers.