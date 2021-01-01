Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office shares sweet photo of deputy visiting grandmother through window; ‘Grandma still loves to see him in uniform’

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office shares sweet photo of deputy visiting grandmother through window; 'Grandma still loves to see him in uniform' (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A sweet moment was caught on camera in Forsyth County.

On Wednesday, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of Deputy McDowell paying a visit to his grandmother.

Due to the pandemic, they couldn’t be in the same room, but that didn’t stop them from finding a way to be close.

“Quality time together looks different this year, but Grandma still loves to see him in uniform!” the sheriff’s office said.

