Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office shares sweet photo of deputy visiting grandmother through window; ‘Grandma still loves to see him in uniform’

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A sweet moment was caught on camera in Forsyth County.
On Wednesday, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of Deputy McDowell paying a visit to his grandmother.
Due to the pandemic, they couldn’t be in the same room, but that didn’t stop them from finding a way to be close.
“Quality time together looks different this year, but Grandma still loves to see him in uniform!” the sheriff’s office said.
