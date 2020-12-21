Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office releases results of COVID-19 mass testing of detention center inmates

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the results from their mass-testing of detention center inmates for COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office released the following information:

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office announces the results for the COVID-19 mass testing event that occurred last week in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

The results for all 568 Detention Center residents have been received. 68 tests are positive, which is 12% of the total Detention Center population. (In the press conference earlier today, we were still awaiting test results. We now have ALL of the results and only 68 residents of the entire population tested positive.) Additionally, as noted in the press conference, three (3) of those residents came into our facility already known to be COVID-positive. The process of contact tracing is currently underway, in collaboration with our contracted medical services provider and the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.

“We remain committed to protecting the residents and our team members in the Detention Center. We will continue to work closely with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to ensure that everyone remains safe and healthy to the best of our ability,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. said.