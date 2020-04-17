Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office plans ‘spontaneous parade’ through community

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies are hitting the road for a “spontaneous parade” through the Kernersville and Walkertown areas.

Beginning at noon on Friday, the sheriff’s office will tour through the areas, starting in the Abington neighborhood and ending in the Pine Knolls neighborhood.

“Come outside and participate in our (physically distanced) community outreach,” the sheriff’s office said. “We are excited to see you and spread some joy!”

The sheriff’s office released the following parade route:

Abington Neighborhood

Edgefield Drive

Round Hill Cr

Doffield Dr

Larkhill Dr

Avenbury Cr

Saint Regis Ln

Abington Dr

Habersham Dr \ From Abington to Fording Bridge Rd

Fording Creek Ln

Coltsgate Dr

Charring Rd to Habersham Dr to Abington Dr

Glen Acre Dr

Glenn Ridge Dr

Smokerise Ln to Chimney Rock Dr

Chimney Rock to Blackmoor Rd to Abington Dr

exit onto Kerner Rd

Pine Knolls Neighborhood

Pine Knolls Rd

Firestone Rd

Tam-O-Shanter Rd

Quail Hollow Rd

Whisperting Pines Dr

Foxfire Rd to Pine Knolls

Kingsbridge Rd

Saint Andrews Rd to Foxfire Rd

exit to Piney Grove from Pine Knolls Rd