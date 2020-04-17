Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office plans ‘spontaneous parade’ through community

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies are hitting the road for a “spontaneous parade” through the Kernersville and Walkertown areas.
Beginning at noon on Friday, the sheriff’s office will tour through the areas, starting in the Abington neighborhood and ending in the Pine Knolls neighborhood.
“Come outside and participate in our (physically distanced) community outreach,” the sheriff’s office said. “We are excited to see you and spread some joy!”
The sheriff’s office released the following parade route:
Abington Neighborhood
Edgefield Drive
Round Hill Cr
Doffield Dr
Larkhill Dr
Avenbury Cr
Saint Regis Ln
Abington Dr
Habersham Dr \ From Abington to Fording Bridge Rd
Fording Creek Ln
Coltsgate Dr
Charring Rd to Habersham Dr to Abington Dr
Glen Acre Dr
Glenn Ridge Dr
Smokerise Ln to Chimney Rock Dr
Chimney Rock to Blackmoor Rd to Abington Dr
exit onto Kerner Rd
Pine Knolls Neighborhood
Pine Knolls Rd
Firestone Rd
Tam-O-Shanter Rd
Quail Hollow Rd
Whisperting Pines Dr
Foxfire Rd to Pine Knolls
Kingsbridge Rd
Saint Andrews Rd to Foxfire Rd
exit to Piney Grove from Pine Knolls Rd