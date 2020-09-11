Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office host first excessive force training seminar with civilians

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — With the hope to create transparency and understanding among citizens, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has begun to allow civilians to go through the same excessive force training used by law enforcement.

The first seminar was held on Thursday at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. It involved seven individuals, which included two U.S Army veterans and Pastor Paul Robeson Ford, an advocate for police reform and social justice.

The individuals were given a CO2 operated pistol, (the pistol is a real law enforcement issued weapon, but the magazine has been removed. The weapon will only fire air.) and placed in front a video screen. Deputies give the person the same information officers will have when they arrive at the scene.

As the video scenario plays out, the person must react to split-second decisions, like what officers do in the field.

“Situations for officers in the line of duty to show them how quickly things can evolve,” said Lt. Terry Peddycord. The lieutenant is one of half a dozen deputies who lead the seminar.

He helped walk the civilians through what they did right and wrong after each scenario was complete.

“There’s always a bigger picture, especially when it relates to excessive force in law enforcement,” he said.

Thursday’s training provided critical insight and explanations for why officers do what they do, and how they make their decisions.

For example, there are four legal reasons for law enforcement to use deadly force in North Carolina.

They are to defend against deadly force; to prevent someone from escaping custody using deadly force; to stop someone who has shown signs they will hurt or kill another person; and to stop a person convicted of a felony from escaping custody.

For Ford, this raised questions about what is legal and what is right.

“Sometimes for me, it’s not just a question of is it legal. Because sometimes people use the laws to cover themselves, and the nuance. It should be, is it right?” he said.

Peddycord responded by saying he agreed, and that you must pay attention to each detail presented in each case.

“Yes, the officers were justified in what happened, but what can we do better,” he said.

The pastor said the seminar gave him newfound respect for the scary situations and split-second decisions officers must make daily. However, he feels this doesn’t replace very important conversations that need to be had.

“There is still a lot of pain and distrust that is happening, that shouldn’t be happening,” he said.

To find out more about the office’s excessive force training, visit their website or email Corporal Butch Moore at moorear@fcso.us.