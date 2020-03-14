Forsyth County Schools says cafeteria sites will be open for lunch, breakfast, meals will be delivered along bus routes during 2 week school closure

Officials with Forsyth County Schools issued a statement Saturday, saying that cafeteria sites across the district will open for lunch and breakfast and meals will be delivered along bus routes.

The full statement is provided below:

Governor Roy Cooper issued an Executive Order for the closure of all schools in North Carolina starting Monday, March 16, for at least two weeks. I

n accordance with the Governor’s announcement, this means Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed for at least two weeks, beginning Monday, March 16, 2020.

For the past several weeks our teams have been preparing and planning for this possibility. We want to assure students, parents, and staff that we do have detailed plans in place to continue learning, ensure our students have access to healthy meals, and help employees navigate how this will impact their roles and duties while school is not in session.

As this unprecedented closure unfolds, please be prepared for more specific details and instructions related to our plans on Monday. Staff can expect more detail this weekend.

In the meantime, starting Tuesday, cafeteria sites across the district will open for lunch and breakfast. We are also going use our buses to deliver meals along bus routes. More information on the exact locations, times, and other details will be shared Monday.

We want students to be prepared for our eLearning options which will begin on Thursday. In the meantime, if you are a family without access to a device and/or internet connectivity, please fill out the eLearning Survey and request form on our website. On Monday, we will be share details about how to obtain the loaner devices before learning starts.

With student and staff health and safety priority one, all facets of our district have been preparing. Our teachers have trained, we’ve implemented and prepared cleaning plans, thought through student meal plans, and much more. We understand teaching and learning needs to continue.

We thank you for your patience and encourage you to monitor our website, and other means of communication as many more details will follow in the coming days.

For more about our district's response, you can visit our webpage with updated information and answers to many frequently asked questions.