Winston-Salem man wins $250,000 from scratch-off ticket

FILE – In this April 3, 2019, file photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. Regularly checking in on your money is important. But it’s a task that’s easy to skip if your finances seem fine or if thinking about money stresses you out. So build a habit of quick and simple check-ins that you won’t mind repeating. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Anthony Green, of Winston-Salem, won big when he scratched off the final Carolina Black top prize of $250,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Green purchased his lucky ticket from the Hospital Family Fare on West 1st Street in Winston-Salem.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday.

After state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $176,876.

Green won the last of six top prizes in the Carolina Black game.

Since all top prizes have been claimed, the lottery will begin steps to end the game.