Winston-Salem man wins $250,000 from scratch-off ticket

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 3, 2019, file photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. Regularly checking in on your money is important. But it’s a task that’s easy to skip if your finances seem fine or if thinking about money stresses you out. So build a habit of quick and simple check-ins that you won’t mind repeating. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Anthony Green, of Winston-Salem, won big when he scratched off the final Carolina Black top prize of $250,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Green purchased his lucky ticket from the Hospital Family Fare on West 1st Street in Winston-Salem.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday.

After state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $176,876.

Green won the last of six top prizes in the Carolina Black game.

Since all top prizes have been claimed, the lottery will begin steps to end the game. 

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter