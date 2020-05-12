Winston-Salem man wins $250,000 from scratch-off ticket

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Anthony Green, of Winston-Salem, won big when he scratched off the final Carolina Black top prize of $250,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
Green purchased his lucky ticket from the Hospital Family Fare on West 1st Street in Winston-Salem.
He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday.
After state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $176,876.
Green won the last of six top prizes in the Carolina Black game.
Since all top prizes have been claimed, the lottery will begin steps to end the game.