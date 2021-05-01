Forsyth County man ‘in disbelief’ after $1 million lottery win

SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — Marvin Northrup, of Lewisville, made a stop for some lottery tickets and walked away the tenth winner of a $1 million Millionaire Maker top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was at a line dance function in Salisbury, and we went out to dinner,” he recalled. “After that, I stopped at the convenience store and played one ticket that wasn’t any good and played the second ticket, and hit it for the big money!”

Northrup bought his winning $30 ticket from Rushco Food Stores on East Innes Street in Salisbury.

“When I scratched the ticket, I was in disbelief,” he recalled.“The number was 57, and I grabbed my chest and said, ‘Oh my God. Oh my God. I can’t believe this.’ It’s wonderful.”

Northrup claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000.

Northrup chose the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $424,509 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Since his win, Northrup bought himself a new car.

He said he plans to put the rest of the prize money towards a “combination of savings and investments.”