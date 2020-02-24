Forsyth County leaders host roundtable discussion about gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A local church hosted a roundtable discussion between law enforcement, the public and the district attorney with sights set on ending gun violence in Forsyth County.

Educate, motivate and participate: A motto, county leaders say is the key to changing the future.

“Supporting a child, sponsoring a child, reading to children in schools, supporting our teachers — or we're going to pay for them on the back end of the criminal justice system,” said Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson.

Union Baptist Church in Winston-Salem hosted the two-hour group discussion Sunday.

“Where can I fit in to help in this community to stop the gun violence?” asked Tracy Dent.

Tracy was a victim of a drive-by shooting in 2016. That same shooting killed her son and almost her as well.

“Me as a mom that has lost their child is a very empty part of me. I have two other children but losing a child and still here on this earth is a hard task,” Dent said.

Chief Thompson told FOX8 that 31 families lost children to gun violence last year.

“I want to see that number drastically decrease this year,” Chief Thompson said.

“Police can’t solve all the problems, the district attorney, the sheriff’s office. We’ve got to have all hands on deck,” said Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough of Forsyth County.

“We need people that witness a crime, saw the crime, have the courage to step forward and talk about what it is that they saw,” said Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill.

“I want justice for my son as well as for all moms who have lost their children and fathers who’ve lost their children to end gun violence here in this city,” Dent stated.

Tracy believes Sunday’s discussion is only the beginning.

“One meeting is not enough to do what’s best for this community,” Dent concluded.

County leaders told FOX8 they hope to hold more open meetings with the community about gun violence.