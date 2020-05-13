Forsyth County horse rescue asking for help naming newborn filly.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Horse Education and Rescue Organization in Forsyth County, also known as H.E.R.O., wants your help naming the newest member of their family.

Spirit, a recent rescue horse, has given birth to a health, tri-color paint filly.

“I’m happy to report that both mother and daughter are doing well, except we are running low on feed, and supplies, so cash donations are much appreciated,” said Michelle Bednar, president of H.E.R.O.

H.E.R.O. is asking for $5 donations as an entry fee to offer name ideas.

“The first step is to visit our website and take a look at this precious little foal. Then, just think of the cutest and most fitting name for her,” said Emerson. “Then, just register your suggestion, along with a $5 entry fee which is paid through PayPal. Enter as many names as you want, knowing that your donation will help us continue rescuing and caring for injured, abused, and neglected equines.”

H.E.R.O. will draw the new name during a May 31 Facebook live video with a guest of honor.

The winner will get a custom Christmas ornament personalized with the winning name.

For more information visit the H.E.R.O. website or the H.E.R.O. Facebook page.