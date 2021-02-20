Forsyth County health officials hold event at baptist church to make sure marginalized community members have access to vaccine

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Department of Public Health held a vaccination event at a church on Saturday, according to a statement released by health officials.

The full statement is provided below:

“Forsyth County Department of Public Health held a community vaccination event at Shiloh Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 20. It’s the first in a series of community events that Forsyth Public Health will be holding to ensure historically marginalized communities have access to the vaccine. During the six hour clinic at Shiloh, approximately 200 people were vaccinated. Appointments were made by the church. Everyone who received their first dose was given an appointment for when Public Health will return to the church next month to give second doses. In addition to Public Health staff, volunteers and personnel from Wake Forest Baptist Health, N.C. National Guard, Forsyth County EMS and Shiloh Baptist Church also helped with the event.”