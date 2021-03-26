Forsyth County detention officer facing leukemia, deputies holding event next week to raise funds for treatment

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is working with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol to help a family in financial need, according to a FCSO news release.

Meals for Mebane will be held on Wednesday, March 31st from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Agape Faith Church at 2101 Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons.

The Mebane family is a law enforcement family. Alina Mebane has been part of the FCSO family for 14 years as a detention officer, and her husband is a sergeant with the NCSHP.

Alina, a proud mother of three, was diagnosed with leukemia in December 2020. She is currently receiving chemotherapy and is scheduled for a stem cell transplant that will require months of recovery. During this challenging time, the Mebane family needs help, deputies say.

The community can help by going to the Meals for Mebane event.

There will be food trucks from 13 Bones Restaurant and Wicked Awesome Foods, and the Coffee Mill will also be there.

There will be a Red Cross Blood Drive as well. Sign-up online at www.redcrossblood.org using sponsor code: mealsformebane. One-hundred percent of donations from the event will benefit the Mebane Family.

“Our law enforcement families are coming together in solidarity to support the Mebane family during this time of crisis. We are here for our community, and we are here for one another,” Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. said.