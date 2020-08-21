Forsyth County Detention Center expands use of educational tablets

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Detention Center has expanded the use of educational tablets within its housing units.

The inteleTABLET was tested in late 2018 within the detention center’s female population.

The technology went live throughout the entire facility in May 2020.

275 tablets are currently installed.

They feature more than 400 educational courses that inmates can access during a designated time period.

The hope is that courses related to topics such as GED prep, job placement, and parenting will help those who are incarcerated transition into a productive life once they are released.

“We wanted to reduce recidivism here in Forsyth County. We felt like this was a very good tool for doing that,” said Lt. Whitt, the administrative lieutenant over security.

Whitt says the two most popular courses are opioid-related topics with the latest statistics showing close to 800 participants.

The programs are done at a self-motived pace unless mandated by a court.

However, there is a built-in incentive to complete the educational courses.

Inmates can earn points for each completed course to use toward accessing the tablet’s approved entertainment features such as games and music.

Jabrezah Ricks says some of the programs on the tablet have helped her manage stress and learn how to cope with being in the detention center.

“I’ve been in here five months, and I grew a lot in these five months,” she said.

Monica Davis enjoys using the tablet to grow spiritually.

“It breaks the Bible down for me to understand it better,” she said.

The inteleTABLET did not cost money for taxpayers, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office or the Forsyth County Government.

The system is provided by Pay Tel.

Fees associated with the tablet’s phone and messaging features cover the cost.

Leaders at the detention center control the content that is on the device using its intranet system.