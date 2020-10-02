Forsyth County deputy gives teen new pair of shoes

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — There’s a lot to be said about what people do when they think no one is watching.

Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy Kenneth Mickens had no idea someone was taking a picture of him as he surprised a boy with a pair of athletic shoes.

The image was later shared on the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“I wasn’t looking for the likes,” Mickens said. “I was just doing it out of the kindness of my heart.”

He received three pairs of shoes from his sister who was planning to donate them.

He took them in hopes that he could give them to children in the communities he patrols.

He gave one pair of shoes to a boy in the Cleveland Avenue Homes neighborhood in Winston-Salem – that’s the moment that was noticed on social media.

“It just kind of touched my heart to be a person that could help the community and change his life a little bit,” Mickens said.

Mickens says he can relate to the children in the neighborhood because he grew up nearby on 17th Street.

The other shoes were given to two children at Hope Community Church.

Mickens is there three times a week for virtual learning.

Mickens says he also wanted to do an act of kindness in honor of his sister’s fiancé who drowned last month at Belews Creek.

Mickens says this is something he would have done.