Forsyth County deputies hold fundraiser, buy presents for nearly 300 children

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office bought nearly 300 presents for children aged 0 to 5 and will hand them out at a drive-thru celebrations, according to a FCSO news release.

The sheriff’s office along with Crisis Control Ministries collaborated to serve people who participate in the Imprints Cares Parents as Teachers Program.

Deputies donated funds from “No Shave November” fundraiser to buy presents for nearly 300 children aged 0-5.

During the drive-thru celebration people will stop at stations to receive craft projects, treats, stockings and presents.

They will also be greeted by Santa and provided food supplied by Crisis Control Ministry and Truist Bank. Deputies will have a tent passing out toy and book gift bags.

The event will be at the Downtown Health Plaza parking lot from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. Families have been assigned times to attend, so the number of people gathered will be monitored.

“We are all in this together. And together, we can bring joy to our community in need,” Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone in our community, and we are glad we are able to assist neighbors right now thanks to our generous donors,” said Abbey McCall, Crisis Control Ministry director of community & volunteer relations

“Our team is excited to collaborate with community partners to make the holidays just a little bit brighter for families enrolled in our Ready for School programs. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of families who have been impacted by COVID-19 health crisis,” said Shannon Heck, Imprints Cares director of development.