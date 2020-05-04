13-year-old missing boy found safe and reunited with family

Sheriff Simms (Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Simms (Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office)

UPDATE: Sheriff Simms has been found safe and reunited with his family.

Previous story:

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 13-year-old Sheriff Simms.

He was last seen in the 1500 block of Kerner Road in Kernersville.

Simms is around 5’6″ and weighs 120 pounds with brown eyes and

black hair

He was wearing a red flannel shirt and blue jeans when he left the area on foot.

Deputies say he has been diagnosed with ADHD and Asperger Syndrome.

If you see Sheriff Simms or have any information about his whereabouts, immediately call FCSO

non-emergency number at (336) 727-2112.