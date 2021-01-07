Forsyth County department of health workers vaccinate more than 400 people Wednesday

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County department of health workers vaccinated more than 400 people with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. Lines were out the door at the department of health in Winston-Salem as vaccine appointments were open to people 75 and older.

Carol Evans was one of the first people to receive the vaccine.

“I was nervous about getting the COVID shot,” she said. “I didn’t know if I’d have a reaction there or not. I didn’t know what to expect.”

Evans’ daughter Jo Thomas is a nurse and came to comfort her.

“I know how serious this is and how high risk she is at her age,” said Thomas. “Young and old alike have died from it. We don’t really know what triggers, makes a person more susceptible to a bad experience.”

County workers are scheduling vaccination appointments by phone. Forsyth County Deputy Manager Shontell Robinson said more than 800 people were waiting on hold to schedule an appointment Wednesday morning.

“We have had several no shows,” she said. “At the end of the day, we’re scrambling because we need to vaccinate people.”

While people are racing to get limited spots health employees are working to reduce the challenges and streamline the process.

“We’re trying to get temp workers,” said Robinson. “We’ve asked the state for additional staffing.”

It’s may take a while but Robinson said everyone will get access to the vaccine.

“It’s going to take several months until it’s available to the mass population,” she said. “We really just ask for patience.”

People given with the Moderna vaccine need to follow-up in 28 days to get the second dose.