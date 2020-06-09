Forsyth County Association of Educators looking to parents on idea to improve school district

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As a way to improve Winston-Salem Forsyth County schools, the Forsyth County Association of Educators has started to create “goals” to address systemic racism.

Several teachers, parents and students within the district have either marched, or protested in other ways, against social injustice in the country.

“We’re going to move forward. We’re going to be solution minded,” explained FCAE President Val Young.

She stressed that there are areas of systemic racism within the district. From her perspective, “they will not go away until we have a dialogue with each other.”

Her and other teachers within the organization have begun to find ways the district can improve. They plan to present their goals to the district at a school board meeting later this month.

The top seven goals they have so far are as follows:

Addressing equity among the campus

Improving on dilapidating school buildings on predominately black and brown campuses

Limiting the range for which parents and students can choose their school

Creating a community/parent run school suspension board

Allowing students to address minor issues on campus through a student run review board

Increasing staffing on each campus, including nurses, social workers and school counselors

Mandating that every person who has to interact with a student goes through cultual bias training

“This is all for the sake our of children,” Young explained.

This list is just a culmination of some ideas they have discussed. However, they expert more to come through discussions with parents.

Young explained that the biggest concerns she’s heard from parents have been staffing.

“Parents want to make sure their child has every resource available to them…there are people on campus that might be able to understand the child on a different level,” Young said.

When asked, school district representatives said they have not had any discussions with the organization, but they are eager to look at areas that parents, students and faculty feel they need to improve.

It’s unknown if any of these will be adopted or how long it may take to get discussions to pick up.

Young asks any parents to e-mail their ideas on improves to thefcaspresident@gmail.com