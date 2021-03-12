Forsyth, Alamance Counties to get new FEMA vaccine sites to promote vaccine equity in Triad

Health leaders in Forsyth and Alamance Counties will launch FEMA vaccine spoke sites late next week.

The federally-funded Greensboro site at Four Seasons Town Center will be linked to the four sites, including one at Winston-Salem State University.

“Greensboro at Four Seasons Mall will have the hub, which will do a large number of vaccines, but we will actually be bringing in to this market about 3,500 extra doses per week that we will divide,” said Dr. Pam Oliver, executive vice president and president of Novant Health Physician Network.

The goal of the clinic is to administer at least 600 doses twice a week with community events to expand access.

“Whether it’s through community partners or churches or other events that are truly positioned to get to historically marginalized populations,” Dr. Oliver said.

The clinics will aim to promote vaccine equity across the Triad. According to a spokesperson with Cone Health, the Burlington spoke site at Citygate Dream Center will provide outreach to nearby Hispanic communities.

In Alamance County, African Americans make up 18% of those who received a first dose, the Hispanic population only 4%.

“It’s really crucial to have these facilities running the way they are in our communities, and it’s also just as crucial to invest in getting people there,” said Kelly Morales, executive director of Siembra NC.

According to a statewide survey by Siembra NC, 65% of the Latinx community is interested in getting vaccinated, but just over 73% of respondents didn’t know how to sign up.

“There needs to be an investment in last mile programs…we need to set aside vaccines for black and brown communities, but we need to figure out how do we invest and how do we get them there,” Morales said.

She said the group plans to hold several door knocking events in counties across the state to spread the word about vaccine events.