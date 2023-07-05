GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former youth pastor is facing additional charges after deputies said he filmed women and girls using the bathroom in the church bathroom between 2017 to 2023.

The investigation began on May 27 when deputies from the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home after Daniel Kellan Mayfield, 35, of Boiling Springs, admitted to videoing a woman while she was showering in Greenwood County.

He was charged with one count of voyeurism.

After further investigation, Mayfield was accused of recording multiple girls, as young as 14- years old, in the bathroom of First Baptist Gowensville on Highway 14 near Landrum.

The recordings were found during a search of Mayfield’s phone during Greenwood County’s investigation, warrants stated.

Now, Mayfield is facing five more charges of voyeurism and 16 more charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the arrest warrant, Mayfield recorded women and girls changing clothes or using the bathroom while he was the youth pastor.

Mayfield is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center awaiting bond from a magistrate court judge