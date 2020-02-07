Former Wake Forest University coach convicted in fatal assault in New York

NEW YORK — A former Wake Forest University assistant basketball coach was found guilty on Thursday for a fatal assault, according to a news release from the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Jamill Jones, 37, has been found guilty of misdemeanor assault.

Jones was charged in August 2018. He resigned from Wake Forest University last April.

The victim, Sandor Szabo, 35, apparently shattered the rear window of an SUV Jones was driving on Aug. 5, 2018.

Szabo retreated from the SUV and Jones followed and punched him, walked back to his vehicle and left the area, the DA’s office said.

Szabo was taken to a nearby hospital. His injuries included a laceration to his chin, a skull fracture and other traumatic brain injuries. Two days later, Szabo died as a result of those injuries.

Sentencing is set for March 18. Jones faces up to one year in jail.