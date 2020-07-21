Former Vinton Police chief, Virginia state trooper confirmed as newest U.S. Marshal for Western District of Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There’s a new boss at the U.S. Marshals Service in Roanoke after the U.S. Senate confirmed Thomas Foster as U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Virginia earlier this month.

Foster is a former police chief in Vinton and a former Virginia state trooper. He served in a variety of roles with the Virginia State Police for nearly 27 years. Former Marshal Gerald Holt most recently held the job. Holt retired on June 30, 2016.

“I am looking to take a similar approach to this new position as I did while incoming as the Vinton Police Chief in that I want to focus on becoming a part of the Marshals Service community, get to work, and learn as much as I can about the Marshals Service. Hopefully, the experiences I’ve had with the Virginia State Police, Virginia Tech Police Department, and the Vinton Police Department, in a variety of roles, will serve me well in my new position,” Foster said in a statement.

The U.S. Marshals Service’s Western District of Virginia serves an estimated 24,622 square mile region. Twenty-four deputy marshals and five administrative employees work out of the Western District of Virginia. Responsibilities of the Marshals Service include security of federal courts, transportation and housing of federal prisoners, managing the federal seized asset program, and conducting criminal investigations in the search of fugitives, missing children, and non-compliant sex offenders across 52 counties in western Virginia.

Latest Stories