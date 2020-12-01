Rep. Mark Walker announces campaign for US Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. — U.S. Representative Mark Walker (R-NC) is running for a U.S. Senate seat in 2022.

Walker made the announcement on Tuesday.

Richard Burr (R-NC) is set to retire in 2022, and Walker aims to take that seat.

“I’m running for the United States Senate because serving others is my life and I have the experience to fight and win in Washington,” Walker said in the video.

Walker did not seek reelection for his 6th district seat in 2020. The seat that Walker vacated was won by Democrat Kathy Manning.

When he initially announced that he was considering a run for Senate, Walker released the following statement:

“I believe the best way we can continue to serve the people of North Carolina is as a United States Senator. As I have always sought to have serving people supersede our ambition, I will dedicate my full heart and efforts to finishing my term in Congress. After we have secured more conservative policy and Republican electoral victories for North Carolina, we will take a look at the 2022 Senate race and we are thankful to have President Trump’s support. For 2020, our focus will be on helping our candidates for President, Senate, and Governor be successful.”

President Donald Trump told Walker he would “enthusiastically back his bid” for the Senate seat when Burr retires.

North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley released the following statement:

“Mark Walker has been a tireless servant for the people of the 6th Congressional District. He has stood as an unapologetic conservative to defend our Second Amendment rights, protect the sanctity of life, and advance an America First agenda. On behalf of North Carolina Republicans, I would like to thank Mark for his service to our state and the conservative cause.”