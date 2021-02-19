Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder says people should expect more NC lawsuits in next redistricting round

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 30: U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder speaks during a press conference announcing Department of Justice plans to sue North Carolina over Voter ID regulations at the Department of Justice on September 30, 2013 in Washington, DC. Under the new law North Carolina residents are required to show a photo ID at polling places which some believe threatens the voting rights of minorities. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder says people should expect more redistricting litigation in North Carolina backed by a group he leads unless state Republicans accept anti-gerrymandering reforms this year.

The Democrat gave an online speech Friday to the University of North Carolina School of Law.

He referred to North Carolina as a “ground zero” for partisan and racial gerrymandering.

Holder is chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which has an arm that helped bankroll lawsuits in 2018 and 2019 that successfully challenged North Carolina congressional and legislative districts.

The next round of redistricting should begin later this year.