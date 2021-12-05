Former senator Bob Dole dies at 98

(WGHP) — Former Senator Bob Dole died on Sunday at 98, according to a statement released by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

“Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years.,” the statement reads.

From 1969 to 1996, Dole represented Kansas in the United States Senate. He worked as the Republican Leader of the Senate throughout the last 11 years of his tenure.

He was also the Senate Majority Leader for three consecutive years during his time as Republican Leader of the Senate.

From 1961 to 1969, Dole worked in the United States House of Representatives.

He is also known for running as the Republican presidential nominee in the 1996 election and the vice presidential nominee in the 1976 election.