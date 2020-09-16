Former Second Lady Jill Biden to appear virtually during NC roundtable

FILE – In this Feb. 29, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill Biden, speaks at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C. Jill Biden is a prankster. The Democratic Party’s attempt to adapt its typical convention rituals to a pandemic-induced virtual affair will be put through its paces Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. — The former second lady will be in the Tar Heel State virtually for a roundtable hosted by Biden for President North Carolina, according to a news release.

Jill Biden will join discussion during a Working Families Virtual Roundtable on Thursday in Raleigh.

She will be joined by Sen. Jay Chaudhuri.

They plan to discuss the challenges that many parents face as they balance childcare and providing for their families while students are learning online.

The roundtable begins at 2 p.m.

Members of the public who wish to join can RSVP here.