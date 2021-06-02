Former SC teacher, coach arrested on sexual battery charges

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Greenville County teacher and coach is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student and has been arrested.

Greer Police were contacted by Greenville County School District April 17 concerning information they had received about a teacher/coach that may have had an inappropriate relationship with a former student, police said.

Greer Police investigated and obtained warrants on Erie Jarod Williams.

According to arrest warrants from Greer Police, Williams is accused of engaging in sexual battery with a 16-year-old victim while he was employed as a special education aid and coach at Greer High School during the 2016-2017 school year.

Greenville County Schools released a statement Wednesday.

Erie Williams, Riverside High School football coach/Assistant AD/behavior interventionist, was charged by the Greer Police with sexual battery Tuesday evening. These charges stem from an investigation launched in April after a former Greer High student alleged she and Williams had an inappropriate relationship during his tenure at Greer High. Upon learning of the allegations (April 22) Williams was placed on administrative leave. He has not been allowed on a GCS campus since his leave began. The GCS administration will make a determination about Williams’ employment as soon as the district reviews the evidence compiled by the Greer Police. Greenville County Schools

Williams was arrested Tuesday on these offenses:

Sex / Sexual Battery with a Student 16 or 17 years of age, no aggravated force or coercion (2 Counts)

Minor / Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor