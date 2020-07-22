Former Rockingham County Schools maintenance worker accused of theft, embezzlement

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A former Rockingham County Schools maintenance worker is facing multiple charges related to fraudulent activities and thefts, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Christopher Bradley Puckett, 37, of Reidsville, is charged with one count of felony larceny, 83 counts of embezzlement and 136 counts of felonious obtaining goods by false pretenses.

Puckett was hired as a by Rockingham County Schools in April 2019 and fired on Feb. 11, 2020.

Investigators believe that Puckett was purchasing items using Rockingham County Schools’ maintenance purchase order system and pawning those items at local pawn shops.

Investigators found that Puckett illegally obtained $19,456.29 in property through the school system’s maintenance purchase order system.

The sheriff’s office was able to recover $11,203.53 of that property.

Puckett was arrested and is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $31,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 3.