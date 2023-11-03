GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former professional wrestler was arrested for assault early Wednesday morning in Gaston County, jail records show. 

Evan Theodore Karagias, 49, was arrested by Belmont Police at 1:42 a.m. Nov. 1, according to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office. The Gastonia resident was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property. 

More

Crime News

Read more crime news on MyFOX8.com

He posted his $25,000 secured bond. 

Karagias was a wrestler for World Championship Wrestling from 1997 to 2001. He was known for being part of the WCW boy band 3 Count along with Shane Helms and Shannon Moore. 

After his WCW career ended, he spent time on independent circuits and appeared in roughly a dozen films and TV shows.