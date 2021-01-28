Former principal at Community Baptist Church in Reidsville charged with taking indecent liberties with a student

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A former principal of Community Baptist Church in Reidsville is facing indecent liberties charges, according to a news release from Reidsville police.

Horace Branford Aldridge Jr. is charged with five counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and one count of taking indecent liberties with a student.

A joint investigation between Reidsville Police Department and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, with the assistance of Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Community Baptist Church and school administrators, led to the arrest.

Aldridge is being held at Rockingham County Jail under a $400,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Investigator Santana Menard at (336) 347-2305, Lt. Dennis Haley at (336) 347-2341, or Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.