Former Phillies pitcher, three others die in Utah plane crash

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (KSTU) — Four adults were killed in a place crash in rural Utah on Friday.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says the plane went down in American Fork Canyon.

No one on board survived.

The pilot, 35-year-old Tyson Brummett, was a former professional baseball player who had played with the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Gregg Rawlings was hiking in the area and saw the crash.

“We got to a part of the trail and realized it was over here. We went back to where we witnessed it. We took some landmarks of where we saw it go down, and we started walking towards those landmarks,” Rawlings said.

Investigators continue to look into what caused the crash.