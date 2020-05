GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former Page High School employee is facing sex charges, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Matthew Jonathan Rickard, 39, of Greensboro, is charged with three counts of sex acts with a student.

The incidents were reported to have happened between 2015 and 2017.

Rickard was given a $75,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.