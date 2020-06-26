Former NC teacher, coach charged with more than a dozen child sex crimes

APEX, N.C. — A former teacher and coach at a North Carolina high school is accused of more than a dozen sex crimes involving students, according to WRAL.

Jeremy Thompson, 44, of Raleigh, who used to teach math and coach baseball at Middle Creek High School in Apex, was arrested on Thursday. The school district sent out a letter to the school community addressing the Thompson’s arrest.

Principal Lacey Peckham said she was “deeply disturbed” by the charges, which date back to 2012, according to WRAL.

Thompson was charged with 16 counts of indecent liberties with a student and six counts of indecent liberties with a child.

At least six victims have come forward, prosecutors say.

The suspect began working at the school in 2005 and stepped down from his position of athletic director in June 2018. He resigned in April 2020 after the allegations came to light, WRAL reports.