Former NC Senate leader Marc Basnight dies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Longtime leader of the North Carolina State Senate Marc Basnight has died at 73, officials said Monday.

Basnight served as a Democratic member of the Senate, representing the 1st District, from 1984 to 2011.

He resigned just before the start of what would have been his 14th term in 2011.

Basnight, of Manteo, served as President pro-tem of the Senate staring in 1993 until his party lost the majority in the Senate in the 2010 elections.

Basnight, who respresented areas of the North Carolina coast, then resigned citing health issues.

Gov. Roy Cooper released a statement about Basnight Monday night.

“North Carolina lost a giant today with the passing of my friend, Senator Marc Basnight. His positive influence on our public universities, transportation, environment and more will be felt for decades. A man of great power and influence, his humble, common touch made everyone he met feel special, whether pouring them a glass of tea in his restaurant or sharing a pack of nabs at a country store. He believed in North Carolina and its people, and our state is stronger because of him. Our prayers are with Vicki, Caroline and the whole family.”