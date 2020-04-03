Former Mocksville daycare worker arrested, charged with sexual exploitation of minor, deputies say

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A former Mocksville daycare worker faces new charges after being arrested in March and charged with sexually exploitation of a minor, according to a Davie County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On March 13, The DCSO was told that child pornography being transferred on the internet was related to a location in Davie County.

Deputy Chris Bolin began an investigation and developed additional information which led to a search warrant being served at 2573 Liberty Church Rd. on March 18th.

Christian Reavis, 21, of Mocksville, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

He was placed in the Davie County Detention Center under a $75,000 dollar secured bond. Reavis made bond on March 19.

On April 1, Reavis was charged with 12 additional charges, which are two counts of indecent liberties with a child and ten counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is currently in the Davie County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond.

Reavis worked at a daycare at Blaise Baptist Church in Mocksville before he was arrested, deputies say.

The church and staff are cooperating in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.