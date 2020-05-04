Former law enforcement official arrested for assault after trying to steal vehicle, fight with Surry County deputies

DOBSON, N.C. — A former law enforcement official is facing multiple assault charges after he tried to steal a vehicle then resisted and assaulted the deputies who arrested him Friday, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 5:42 p.m., Surry County deputies were dispatched to an unknown problem in Dobson.

While deputies were responding, the caller/victim said that the person of interest was armed with a handgun and was in the process of stealing the victim’s vehicle.

When two deputies arrived, they found the suspect, who was later identified as Justin Lawrence Clark, 27, in an active fight with the homeowners.

Deputies attempted to apprehend Clark, and he started to resist and physically assault the deputies.

Clark identified himself as a law enforcement officer out of Forsyth County, and he mentioned numerous times that he was in the process of working an active investigation.

Deputies were able to arrest Clark.

During the investigation, deputies found out that the homeowners were unfamiliar with him.

He had pulled into the driveway of their home and attempted to take the homeowners’ vehicle by force and opened the door to their Chevrolet Silverado truck and placed an item inside the truck when the homeowners and homeowner’s brother-in-law tried to stop him from taking the vehicle.

He then pulled a handgun out and placed the handgun in the stomach area of the homeowner and pulled the trigger.

The gun did not discharge during the assault. Deputies recovered a handgun and numerous rounds of ammo.

Deputies issued a search warrant for the vehicle Clark was driving during the incident.

While searching the vehicle, deputies found a uniform and other items that could belong to an out of county law enforcement agency.

Deputies with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the agency in question and learned that Clark had been previously employed by that agency but no longer was employed with them as a law enforcement official.

He was was arrested for:

one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon

one count of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill

one count of impersonating a law enforcement officer

two counts of assault by pointing a gun

two counts of assault on a law enforcement official

He was given a $250,000 bond and is currently in the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.