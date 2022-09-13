HOUSTON (WGHP) — Kenneth Starr, the lawyer and former federal judge who oversaw the probe that led to the impeachment of Bill Clinton, died at 76 in Houston on Tuesday from complications due to surgery, his family says, KABC reports.

Starr headed the investigation into members of former President Clinton’s administration that led to the Whitewater controversy in the mid-to-late-1990s.

From 1983 to 1989, he served as a federal appellate judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

From 1989 to 1993, he served as the U.S. solicitor general during George H. W. Bush’s presidency.

He is most well known for his time working as independent counsel during the Clinton administration.

He was appointed to investigate Clinton’s Whitewater real estate investments, and the inquiry was later broadened to cover suspected perjury relating to sexual activity between Clinton and Monica Lewinsky.

The investigation lasted from 1994 to 1998 and resulted in the Starr Report, alleging that Clinton lied during a sworn deposition about Lewinsky.