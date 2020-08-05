Former in-home nurse accused of stealing medication, overdosing in patient’s bedroom, NC SBI says

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A former in-home registered nurse has been arrested after investigators said he stole medication from a juvenile patient and overdosed in the patient’s bedroom in Haywood County.

According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, 24-year-old Jace Theodosiou of Asheville was indicted July 27 by a grand jury on charges of felony child abuse – inflicting physical injury and felony embezzlement of a controlled substance.

The SBI said they were called by the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office in December 2019 to investigate the possible theft and misuse of opioid-based controlled substances by Theodosiou.

The SBI said Theodosiou was providing contracted in-home nursing care to a juvenile patient with extreme special needs near Canton.

Investigators said the patient’s father found Theodosiou unconscious during his shift in the patient’s bedroom after reportedly overdosing on the medication.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation said Theodosiou turned himself in to the Buncombe County Detention Center around noon Tuesday.

The North Carolina Board of Nursing has suspended Theodosiou’s nursing license.