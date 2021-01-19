Former house parents accused of sexually abusing children; Lawsuit filed against Crossnore School and Children’s Home in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Crossnore School and Children’s Home, alongside the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church, is now facing a fifth lawsuit accusing a pair of former house parents of sexual assault, according to court documents.

Attorneys say that Bruce Jackson “Jack” Biggs and Beatrice Hatcher Biggs sexually abused multiple children at the Children’s Home beginning in or near 1970 until about 1975.

Bruce and Beatrice Biggs worked as house parents at Anna Haines Cottage, one of the school’s 12 living facilities, from 1969 to 1975, according to the complaint.

Similarly, the other four lawsuits accused the couple of repeatedly sexually assaulting them as children at the school in the 1970s.

While Bruce and Beatrice Biggs were never charged, they were both fired amid accusations of sexual abuse.

Bruce Biggs passed away in 2015.

Beatrice Biggs, 82, has dementia and lives in a nursing home, the complaint says.

The complaint was filed on Jan. 6 in Mecklenburg Superior Court, within the district of the Western North Carolina Conference’s Huntersville headquarters.

The Children’s Home and the Western North Carolina Conference are accused of negligent hiring and doing nothing to stop the sexual abuse.