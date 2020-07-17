Former High Point school counselor speaks out as local elementary school remains without permanent principal

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A former Guilford County Schools employee is fighting for answers regarding why Oak View Elementary School in High Point hasn’t been assigned a permanent principal.

Courtney Copeland has made it her mission to keep parents informed and encourage them to join her in asking the school district the tough questions.

Copeland was the former school counselor at Oak View but recently resigned to go back to school.

Even then, she wants to make sure these students don’t fall behind.

“Why is Oak View not being prioritized? Why have we had so many experiences of High Point schools not being prioritized and their needs not being met to the same level as other schools?” she said.

Parents and staff at Oak View Elementary are waiting for an answer from the district on who will be the principal this school year.

“We are a high needs title 1 school, and so around the world, we are the type of community people are out in the street demanding we be protected,” said Copeland.

This is why she is standing outside of the school a few hours a day with a sign in hand, despite the fact that she no longer works at the school as of July.

“I just want to make sure that our families, our communities are aware of what’s going on and where we are in the process and that we haven’t had a principal aware in four months,” she said.

Right now, Dr. Shanta Buchanan is the interim principal.

“Who’s been doing a phenomenal job and apparently is one of their leading candidates and still hasn’t been given the title as the principal,” Copeland said. “If it’s not her then what’s taking so long for them to announce who the principal will be?”

While leaders at Oak View Elementary thought they would have some sort of answer last week, they’re still waiting.

“I can’t encourage students to stand up for what’s right and speak up when something’s wrong if I can’t do that myself on their behalf,” Copeland said.

FOX8 spoke with a representative from the Guilford County School district who said school support officers are working with the interim principal on a reopening plan. We were told they’re almost done with their principal search, but they’re not sure when the permanent one will be announced.



Until then, Copeland will be outside of Oak View Elementary fighting for her former students.

“I want them to know that they have people out here who are willing to fight for them and really care for them,” she said.

Back in June, the Guilford County School District sent out a release regarding leadership changes at 19 different schools, but Oak View was not on that List