Former High Point high school basketball player creates platform for black-owned businesses

HIGH POINT, N.C. — With the growing movement to support black owned businesses across the country, a former High Point Andrews High School basketball player created a platform in town for business owners.

It’s called the Black-Owned Market or BOB Market.

“We’ve always had this community feel here. It’s just now, we need to invest in our community and invest in business in our community,” said Corban Collins, creator of the BOB Market.

A couple of months ago, Collins, who is now a professional basketball player overseas, created his brand titled, ‘What do You See?’

“Our brand allows people to look at themselves and choose to create how they want their own lives to be. Not just conform to the norm or what people might project on them,” Collins said.

He and his team of friends, who are entrepreneurs, started thinking about how they could use their platforms to create opportunities for other Black people.

“We just had the vision of, ‘how about we just mad a flea market just for black owned businesses’ So we did a BOB market: a black owned business market,” Collins said.

Allowing Black entrepreneurs to connect with one another and their customers.

“It was a big deal for me to create more local customers,” said Antonisha La’shay of Kore‘ Candle Co.

“We do free local deliveries, so I really wanted to connect with the community and really come face to face with people. Actually allow people to experience stuff before they buy it,” she said.

La’shay said her company makes 100% soy candles and all natural care body products.

She said her business is mainly online, so the BOB Market gives her another avenue to promote her products.

“That is really-really exciting when I hear…galleries like this that say they want to have more products in their gift shops, and I can get my products in brick and mortar stores until I can get my own, so it really means a lot,” she said.

She’s not the only one. About 20 other businesses were able to sell their products at Sunday’s event. Vendors showed up to sell everything from beauty and self-care products to food and all the way to jewelry and more.

“Health and wellness products, health and wellness businesses that do different things. We have realtors that are here,” Collins said.

For Aloni Mcfarland, who just opened up her athletic wear line, Sisterhood Athletics, this is an opportunity to get her name out there.

“l love fashion. I love looking good when I work out, so I put fitness and fashion together, so my pieces represent me: vibrant colorful,” Mcfarland said.

This event promotes business that builds a community.

“Our community has always had special talents, special gifts…we just never had the right fire power behind it to give it its boost to be seen on that level.”

Collins said they are looking to do the event every month.

Businesses do have to register online and will be limited due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

More information on the next BOB Market can be found by emailingwhatdoyousee2020@gmail.com