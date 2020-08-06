Former Guilford County teacher living in Beirut talks about explosion

The aftermath of an explosion in Beirut has many people dealing with damaged homes and worrying about what’s next.

Karson Anderson, from Greensboro, is one of them. She’s a former Guilford County school teacher who moved to Beirut to further her career.

She has lived in Beirut for the last three years and never experienced something of this magnitude. She and her roommate’s furniture and debris is thrown around their apartment. The sight outside was even worse.

“Cars are just smashed to the ground. I couldn’t believe I was living this,” Anderson said.

Those were her first thoughts after returning to her apartment on Wednesday morning.

“Everything in my neighborhood completely destroyed,” Anderson said.

She’d taken a day trip out of the city the morning before the explosion.

“I would’ve been in my apartment or even worse. I’m a big runner, so I would’ve been out running in the area,” Anderson said.

She and her roommate Marlene live a mile away from the explosion. Karson didn’t even know it happened until she got several frantic phone calls from her friends.

“Screaming and shouting, ‘Where are you, are you okay?’ Then, Marlene called me, ‘Where are you?’ I’m like, ‘I’m in the mountains, I’m safe,'” Anderson said.

The impact shook Marlene while she was at work in Beirut.

“Everything was gone. The whole building exploded from the shock wave,” Marlene said.

Glass from the windows pierced her back and it forced her out into the streets to look for medical help.

“Blood everywhere, it was horrible. Like a war zone,” she said.

Even after this physical and mental trauma, Marlene and Anderson consider themselves lucky.

“Really grateful that I’m alive and it wasn’t my time go,” Anderson said.

She admits it’s been a very tough year for the Lebanese people, and this just added another burden.

“It’s been the revolution that happened here. After the revolution, we had the economic collapse and then we had COVID,” Anderson said.

“I would like us to have some peace sometimes, that’s it. Some peace,” Marlene said.