Former Guilford County Republican Party Chairman Troy Lawson passes away due to surgery complications

The Guilford County political community is mourning the sudden death of the first Black chairman of the county’s Republican Party who, most recently, ran for a seat on the county board of commissioners.

Troy Lawson passed away earlier today due to complications while undergoing surgery. He served as Guilford County Republican Party chairman from 2017 to 2019.

In the election earlier this month, he ran for the district five seat on the board of commissioners.

District five covers parts of northern Guilford County and Greensboro. He lost that race to Democrat Carly Cooke.

He also worked as a director of admissions for several for-profit schools, a sales consultant, and the executive director of a non-profit in Maryland.

He leaves behind a wife and two grown children.