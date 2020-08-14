Former Greensboro officer charged with assault, driving while impaired

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro police officer has been charged with assault and fired, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On Friday, Greensboro police were made aware of criminal charges against an officer with the GPD.

When police officials were told about the charges, the officer’s employment was terminated.

Zachary McQueen was then arrested by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and charged with assault on a female.

McQueen had also previously been charged on Thursday with driving while impaired and cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

McQueen joined the GPD in 2016.