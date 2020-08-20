Former Forsyth County commissioner sentenced to a year in prison

Everette Witherspoon Jr., a Forsyth County commissioner for eight years, will spend 12 months and a day in federal prison on tax fraud charges he pleaded guilty to last year.

U.S. District Judge Thomas D. Schroeder handed down the sentence Thursday after a nearly two hour hearing that included allegations from a federal prosecutor that Witherspoon oversaw a mental health company that engaged in fraudulent criminal behavior. Witherspoon was never criminally charged with allegations connected to his company, and he denied in court that his company did anything illegal.

But Schroeder noted that, for several years, Witherspoon was able to live a lavish lifestyle with tax-free income of over $200,000 that he received from that same company. And he said he found it mystifying that Witherspoon, who owned two tax preparation companies, would not only fail to file income taxes but also file fraudulent ones.

Witherspoon will have to report to federal prison by Oct. 15. He also will have to pay about $211,000 in restitution.

